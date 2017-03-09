Nennig is NEC player of year; all-conf teams named

Posted at 12:15 p.m. on March 9, 2017

The Brillion News

Wrightstown players Danielle Nennig, Alisha Murphy, Lexy Wolske, Kailee Van Zeeland, and Bridget Froehlke were accorded all-conference honors by the North East Conference as the team prepared to open play in the WIAA Division 3 state girls’ basketball championship tournament.

Nennig was named NEC player of the year. Murphy and Van Zeeland joined her on the all-conference first team. Wolske was named to the second team and Froehlke, a freshman, was given honorable mention.

Luke Haese was named boys’ all-NEC first team; James Jansen was named to the second team. Both are juniors. Bryce Tekulve of Luxemburg-Casco was named player of the year.