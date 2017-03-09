State alerts to avian flu danger

Posted at 1:45 p.m. on March 9, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – Animal health officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are urging all poultry owners, regardless of size, to increase biosecurity efforts now that two strains of avian influenza have been found in the Mississippi flyway.

This comes after a highly pathogenic (H7) strain was found in a Tennessee commercial chicken flock and a low pathogenic (H5) strain was found in a Wisconsin commercial turkey flock.

“It’s in a poultry owner’s best interest to take precautions now to minimize the effect that avian influenza will have on their flock if the disease makes its way to Wisconsin,” said Dr. Darlene Konkle, Wisconsin’s Assistant State Veterinarian.

The H5N2 strain found in Wisconsin is not related to the H7 strain found in Tennessee. High path strains are often fatal for birds, but the low path strain found in Wisconsin is not uncommon in poultry flocks and tends to cause few, if any, clinical signs of illness in the birds.

“Low path avian influenza is similar in severity to the common cold in humans and will eventually clear from the flock without bird loss,” Konkle said.

She recommends the following six steps for protecting birds from HPAI: