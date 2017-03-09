Three Wrightstown wrestlers named 1st team all-NEC

Posted at noon on March 9, 2017

The Brillion News

The North Eastern Conference named three Wrightstown wrestlers to its first-team all-conference honor roll.

Given unanimous selection to the first team were senior Ben Klister and freshman Ben Durocher.

Joining them on the first team was senior Bryce Herlache. Second-team wrestlers from Wrightstown were senior Matthew Van Eperen and junior Derick Bader.

Given honorable mention were Chayd Huss, Wyatt Bruecker, Walker VandeHey, Ethan Witcpalek and Matthew Maitland.

Named NEC wrestler of the year was Denmark senior Brock Bergelin.