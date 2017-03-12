Barneveld steals Hilbert’s dream of state trip

The Brillion News

WATERTOWN – The Hilbert boys’ basketball team’s dream of making it to the WIAA Division 5 state championships in Madison ended on Saturday evening as Barneveld out-gunned the Wolves’ offense, forced turnovers and dominated play in the paint in the sectional championship game.

The result was a 62-42 win for the Golden Eagles, who outscored Hilbert 33-17 in the second half. Barneveld shut down the Wolves’ inside game, holding Hilbert to only four two-point field goals for the entire game.

Sophomore Grant Propson came off the bench and led Hilbert with 11 points. Jack Halbach scored 10 and Kody Krueger added nine.

A complete story on the game, and Hilbert’s sectional semi-final win, will appear in the March 16 print edition of The Brillion News.