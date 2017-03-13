Mother Nature beats DOT on I-41 project

Posted at 3:30 p.m. on March 13, 2017

The Brillion News

MANITOWOC – The state Department of Transportation says resurfacing and structure work on I-43 in Manitowoc County will now begin Monday, March 20, a one-week delay due to the weather. The project had been scheduled to begin on Monday, March 13.

The $9.4 million project will improve 6.5 miles of I-43 in Manitowoc County from Clover Road in the Town of Clover to Point Creek Road in the Town of Cleveland. The project is scheduled to be complete in November.