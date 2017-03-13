Mother Nature beats DOT on I-41 project
Posted at 3:30 p.m. on March 13, 2017
The Brillion News
MANITOWOC – The state Department of Transportation says resurfacing and structure work on I-43 in Manitowoc County will now begin Monday, March 20, a one-week delay due to the weather. The project had been scheduled to begin on Monday, March 13.
The $9.4 million project will improve 6.5 miles of I-43 in Manitowoc County from Clover Road in the Town of Clover to Point Creek Road in the Town of Cleveland. The project is scheduled to be complete in November.
For project details, please see the I-43 construction project website at http://projects.511wi.gov/i43ner/