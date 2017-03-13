Top Barneveld player loses mom after Hilbert game

Posted at 3:30 p.m. on March 13, 2017

BARNEVELD – The Barneveld boys’ basketball team beat Hilbert in the WIAA Division 5 Sectional Championship game on Saturday at Watertown High School.

There was cheering for the Barneveld fans and players when the game ended, but the cheers were replaced by silence a few minutes later in the locker room as players learned that Jennifer Lease, 38, the mother of Barneveld’s sophomore star Malcolm Reed, had died unexpectedly at the UW Hospital in Madison of a brain aneurysm. She had collapsed at Watertown High School just prior to the game, but wanted her son to stay and play.

Funeral services will he held at Life Church, 2770 Brandywein Trail, Mt. Horeb, Wis., at 11 a.m Wednesday. Visitation will he from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the same church. An obituary is posted at http://ellestadfuneralhome.com/obits/?p=4829

Malcolm Reed led the team with 13 points. Barneveld (24-3) opens play at the state tournament on Friday, March 17, facing Columbus Catholic (25-2) at about 10:30 a.m. Reed’s mom was on the first Barneveld team to win a state championship in girls’ basketball.