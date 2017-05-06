EWSC to run its races at Seymour fairgrounds now

Posted at 1 p.m. on May 5, 2017

The Brillion News

SEYMOUR – Eastern Wisconsin Stock Cars (EWSC) has reached an agreement with the Outagamie County Fair Association to promote a Sunday night racing program at the renamed Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, Wisconsin, during the 2017 season.

EWSC was looking for a home and the fair association was looking for someone to take over its track.

After 12 years of staging a Friday night racing program at the Manitowoc Speedway, the track property was sold following the 2016 racing season, leaving the 58-year-old racing organization without a home track.

The former Seymour Raceway Park ran a shortened schedule in 2016 and had been in search of a promoter to make the 2017 season a reality.

“We were originally contacted by the Outagamie County Fair Association and due to the distance from most of the EWSC members, we were hesitant at first,” EWSC President Todd Humphrey said. “After further discussions, we determined that we could put together a race program utilizing people that were already in place in Seymour.”

While EWSC had pursued other possibilities for racing this season, none had come to fruition.

“The EWSC Board had considered the race track at the fairgrounds in Chilton and we had also talked with Bob Schneider at Gravity Park near Chilton as well,” Humphrey said. “Those possibilities did not advance out of the discussion stage for 2017.”

The weekly Sunday night racing program will feature familiar divisions at Seymour track, including IMCA-sanctioned modifieds, sport mods, stock cars, and sport fours, along with street stocks.

The 2017 season is set to begin Sunday, May 28 and continue through Sunday, Sept. 3.

“We are planning on running 14 nights in 2017,” Humphrey said. “We will not be running during the Outagamie County Fair July 25-30. We may also consider having a sprint car show and a late model show and possibly an end-of-season special, which may be the September 3rd show. We are still working on final schedule.”

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with the grandstand opening at 5 p.m. and racing set to begin at 6 p.m.

Humphrey says EWSC is looking forward to the opportunity to continue its long history of successful race promotion at a new facility.

“We are very excited to provide racing in the Seymour area,” Humphrey said. “This is currently a one-year deal with the option to renew an extended contract should 2017 prove to be profitable.”

Additional information on the 2017 EWSC racing season at the Outagamie Speedway will be available at www.outagamiespeedway.com, via Facebook at Outagamie Speedway and on Twitter @outagamiespdwy