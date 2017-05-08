OBITUARY: Leona E. (Kissinger) Popp

Leona E. (Kissinger) Popp, age 101, of Chilton, formerly of Brillion, died on Monday May 8, 2017 at Atrium Acute Care of Chilton.

She was born in Hilbert on January 11, 1916, daughter of the late Arthur and Ida (Frueck) Kissinger. Leona was baptized and confirmed at Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church in Potter. She graduated from Hilbert High School and on November 10, 1936 she married George A. Popp Jr. in Potter. Leona always lived in Calumet County. She and George farmed until June of 1958 when they had an auction. They remained living on the farm and eventually sold the land. George died in 1990 and Leona continued to live there until 2005, when she moved into Brillion. In January of 2008, she fell and broke her ankle and was moved to Chilton Care Center where she resided until her death. Survivors include 2 daughters, Janet Mathiebe and Joanne (Charles) Bernhardt and a son Jerome (Carol) Popp all of Brillion, 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Leona was preceded in death by her husband George, son-in-law Bob Mathiebe, her parents, 2 sisters, Laverna (William) Christel and Anita (Elmer) Schwalenberg, 2 brothers, Norman (Emma) Kissinger and Marvin (Ruth) Kissinger, her in-laws George Sr. (Minnie) Popp and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday May 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church in Potter. The Rev. Dr. Marc Axelrod will officiate. Burial will be in the Brillion City Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday at the church in Potter from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank Atrium Post Acute Care of Chilton for all the care and compassion given to our mother for the past 9 years. Also, a special thank you to Calumet County Hospice, for all their help and guidance in the last 2 weeks. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com