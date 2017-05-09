B.C. Exec to hold listening sessions May 10

Posted at 3:30 p.m. on May 9, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach will host seven public listening sessions to give the community a chance to learn more about his Debt Reduction, Infrastructure & Property Tax Cut Plan.

The first two, both on Wednesday, May 10, will be held in Denmark and Wrightstown.

Denmark Branch – Brown County Public Library, 450 N. Wall Street, Denmark, on Wednesday, May 10 th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wrightstown Village Hall – Community Room, 352 High Street, Wrightstown, on Wednesday, May 10th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

These listening sessions will offer members of the public to talk with both Streckenbach, and potentially their Brown County Supervisors, about the plan and hear some feedback about the proposal to invest $225 million into infrastructure, while cutting property taxes and reducing debt. All Brown County Supervisors have been invited to attend.

Streckenbach has proposed restoring the half-percent county sales tax for six years.

These additional listening sessions have been scheduled: