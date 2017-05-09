B.C. Exec to hold listening sessions May 10
Posted at 3:30 p.m. on May 9, 2017
The Brillion News
GREEN BAY – Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach will host seven public listening sessions to give the community a chance to learn more about his Debt Reduction, Infrastructure & Property Tax Cut Plan.
The first two, both on Wednesday, May 10, will be held in Denmark and Wrightstown.
- Denmark Branch – Brown County Public Library, 450 N. Wall Street, Denmark, on Wednesday, May 10th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wrightstown Village Hall – Community Room, 352 High Street, Wrightstown, on Wednesday, May 10th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
These listening sessions will offer members of the public to talk with both Streckenbach, and potentially their Brown County Supervisors, about the plan and hear some feedback about the proposal to invest $225 million into infrastructure, while cutting property taxes and reducing debt. All Brown County Supervisors have been invited to attend.
Streckenbach has proposed restoring the half-percent county sales tax for six years.
These additional listening sessions have been scheduled:
- Weyers-Hilliard Branch – Brown County Public Library, 2680 Riverview Drive, Howard, on Friday, May 12th from 11 a.m. to Noon.
- Pulaski Branch – Brown County Public Library, 222 W. Pulaski Street, Pulaski, on Friday, May 12th from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Central Branch, 2nd Floor Board Room – Brown County Public Library, 515 Pine Street, Green Bay, on Saturday, May 13th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Southwest Branch, Think Tank Room – Brown County Public Library, 974 Ninth Street, Green Bay, on Saturday, May 13th from Noon to 1 p.m.
- Kress Family Branch – Brown County Public Library, 333 N. Broadway, De Pere on Saturday, May 13th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Town of Rockland – Town Hall, 1712 Bob-Bea-Jan Road at State 57/32, south of De Pere, on Monday May 15th from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Town of Ledgeview – Town Hall, 3700 Dickinson Road on Scray’s Hill, rural De Pere, on Tuesday May 16th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.