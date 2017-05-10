State offering 3 new specialty license plates

Posted at noon on May 10, 2017

The Brillion News

Three new designs join the selection of specialty license plates from the state Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Specialty plates are available for a $15 issuance fee for non-personalized plates and an additional $25 tax-deductible donation which is transferred to the sponsoring organization. And at each annual renewal, plate holders will pay the annual $25 donation and the regular registration fee.

Donations from the following new plates will go to support the organizations’ goals:

“Nurses Change Lives” license plate will go to the Wisconsin Organization of Nurse Executives, Inc.

“Help Cure Childhood Cancer” will go to the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.).

“Scouting Alumni,” with a decal for either “Boy Scout” or “Eagle Scout”, will go to the non-profit Boy Scouts of America National Foundation and will be distributed to local Wisconsin councils.

In addition, motorists may personalize specialty license plates. A $15 personalized plate fee is required each year in addition to the regular annual registration fee and donation. A handy online tool checks whether the personalization is already in use (Personalized Plate Lookup). DOT may refuse to issue, or may recall after issuance, a request that may be offensive to good taste or decency, misleading or may conflict with the issuance of any other license plates.

It can take 6-8 weeks for the manufacturing and mailing process before the plates arrive.

A complete list of specialty plates offered by Wisconsin DMV is available at http://www.dot.state.wi.us/drivers/vehicles/personal/special/index.htm

The DMV now has 47 different specialty plates designs.