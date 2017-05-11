Family Feud: Geiger adds to bucket list

May 11, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

REEDSVILLE – Corey Geiger pulled over to the side of the road, changed out of his suit and into his deer hunting clothes. He wasn’t happy about missing part of deer hunting season, but 18 months later it was worth it. He, his wife Kris Knigge, and three members of their family appeared on Family Feud last Thursday afternoon.

“This experience wouldn’t be like any other that he’d have deer hunting,” Knigge recalled thinking in her persuasion plan to get Geiger to audition for the game show that has been around since 1976. Geiger agreed if he could drive immediately back to his deer stand from the audition held in Milwaukee.

Geiger is a 1991 graduate of Reedsville High School. Geiger’s family still lives in the area, and he owns 120 acres of farmland. Knigge is from Omro, and, like Geiger, comes from a farming family.

The entire process to appear on the show, both to audition for and the day of filming episodes, is much longer than the casual fan realizes. They first heard about the auditions in an advertisement on television, which is usually just on for background noise, they say.

“This sounds like a totally fun experience,” Knigge recalled thinking. The audition drew more than 600 families, and the time to give an impression was short. Each family only had a few minutes and had to do something to standout.

The married couple had a perfect way to do just that. The pair had been taking dance lessons for five years as a “fun married activity” and tied in their farming background to become “The Dancing Dairymen.”

“You could tell the TV people thought that was really cool,” Knigge said. “We had fun … We were shaking with excitement afterwards.”

Geiger had a good feeling, especially after the dance routine.

“I was confident we were going to be on the show all along,” Geiger said.

In November of 2015, after the audition, they received notice that they were in a pool to be on the show. By January, their entire year was mapped out. The show planners needed to know every date they were available from April to August for tapings. In July, they received a notice that they’d be flying to Atlanta to tape from August 14-16.

The contestants were met with pages of rules and regulations on the day of taping, which they joked was more in-depth than when they bought their house. Staff prepped them with things to do and things to not do.

The most special thing for Geiger and Knigge is they were greeted by family members who came to see them, including their 92-year old grandmother from Florida.

Please see the complete story in the May 11, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.