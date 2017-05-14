Manitowoc County woman is new ‘Alice’

Posted at 3:20 p.m on May 14, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – Crystal Siemers-Peterman of rural Cleveland, in Manitowoc County, has been chosen as Wisconsin’s 70th Alice in Dairyland.

As Alice, Siemers-Peterman will work as a communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Her job will be to educate the public about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin.

Siemers-Peterman found her passion for Wisconsin’s diverse agricultural industry on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm. She was actively involved in the Manitowoc County Junior Holstein Association, Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association, and Manitowoc County 4-H. Through these organizations, she represented Wisconsin at national competitions in both dairy quiz bowl and dairy judging. She will graduate in May from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a major in agricultural and food business management and a minor in marketing. Previously, she interned at Sassy Cow Creamery, FLM+ Advertising Agency, and Land O’Lakes Inc. On campus she was involved in the National Agri-marketing Association, National Grocers Association, and Gopher Dairy Club.

Siemers-Peterman will start working as Alice on June 5. She succeeds 69th Alice in Dairyland Ann O’Leary of Evansville. As Alice, Siemers-Peterman will travel about 40,000 miles speaking at events and giving media interviews. She will present lessons in more than 100 Wisconsin classrooms in partnership with the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board.

Brown County hosted this year’s Alice in Dairyland Selection Festival. The accompanying photo shows Siemers-Peterman (right) with Maria Vanderheiden of Wrightstown, the 2016-2017 Brown County Fairest of the Fair.