OBITUARY: Leo C. Krall

Leo C. Krall, age 95, a resident of the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc, died on his birthday, Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

He was born on May 14, 1922 in town of Kossuth, Manitowoc County, son of the late Charles and Rose (Petska) Krall. On June 24, 1944 he married the former Georgiana Schamburek at St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw. She preceded him in death on January 22, 1994. He then married Donna Hall on March 11, 1995 at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Pembine. She preceded him in death on October 31, 2001. Leo grew up and worked on the family farm. He was a milk hauler and later spent over 33 years at Kelvinator as a foreman. Leo was a member of the Eagles and a lifetime member of the Manitowoc Gun Club and Manitowoc Senior Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, playing sheepshead and watching his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Leo also liked to listen to music by his old neighbor, Romy Gosz.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Marvin & Robyn Krall, Two Rivers, Lyle & Kim Krall, Madison; two daughters and one son-in-law: Donna & Leon Behnke, Abrams, Janice Krall, Manitowoc; many grandchildren; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; one sister: Doris Gass, Manitowoc, one brother-in-law: Leroy Kohlbeck, Appleton; and a special friend and neighbor: Vern Hecker, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law: Gerald Tisler; a granddaughter: Becky Tisler; and one sister and two brothers-in-law: Grace & Edwin Hynek and Clarence Gass.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street) Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Beaudry with entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum, town of Kossuth.

The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street) Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017 until 11:15a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, the staff on 5th floor at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and Dr. Gentile for their compassionate care and support given to Leo and his family.

