Leroy Meats of Horicon being recalled

Posted at 7 p.m. on May 15, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) along with Leroy Meats, a Horicon business, is issuing a statewide recall for an undetermined amount of products that were not properly inspected prior to sale.

The affected products were sold under the brand names “Leroy Meats of Horicon” and “Mississippi Meats” based in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

This recall is initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection conducted by state inspectors at this establishment. Evidence shows that the firm’s products were not produced with the benefit of inspection by state officials as required for products that are labeled with the Wisconsin mark of inspection which contains the words “WIS. DEPT. AGR. INSPECTED 365.”

All products were sold at retail stores as well as wholesaled by distributors throughout the state prior to May 12, 2017.

The establishment has voluntarily recalled the product and is working with DATCP to collect as much product as possible.

The following is a list of products included in this recall:

Leroy Meats of Horicon  Sloppy Joes  Roast Pork in Gravy  Chicken Marsala  Sliced Roast Beef in Gravy  Barbeque Shredded Beef  Shredded Roast Beef in Gravy  Breakfast Bacon Burrito  Breakfast Burrito  Barbeque Shredded Pork  Liver Pate Cracker Spread  Italian Sausage Ziti Bake  Barbeque Shredded Chicken  Beef Pepper Steak  Roast Turkey in Gravy  Chicken Stroganoff  Beef Stroganoff  Beef Stew  Beef Tips with Mushrooms in Gravy  Breakfast Ham Burrito  Chicken Ala King  Chili  Chicken Noodle Soup  Cooked Taco Meat  Chicken Philly Meat  Lasagna

Mississippi Meats  Chicken Pot Pie  Beef Pot Pie

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them.