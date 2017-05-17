Tornado: Close call for former Brown County ag agent

Posted at 12:25 p.m. on May 17, 2017

The Brillion News

CHETEK – The tornado on Tuesday evening, May 16, that destroyed a mobile home park, killing one man and injuring many others, did most of its damage not far from the home of Mark Hagedorn, the former Brown County UW-Extension agriculture agent.

He and his family escaped injury or damage to their property. The Hagedorns live in Barron County near Cameron, Wisconsin. Mark Hagedorn is currently the Eau Claire County ag agent.

Additional information will appear in the May 18 print edition of The Brillion News. The photo accompanying this story is courtesy of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.