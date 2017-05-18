Chief Mignon: Brillion is a safe community

May 18, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – 2016 was a busy year for the Brillion Police Department in multiple ways. The good news for Brillion citizens?

“Brillion is a safe community,” Chief Jo Ann Mignon said. “We are a good community to live in.”

During the year, Brillion police responded to 2,127 total calls for service. There were 64 accidents, 46 incidents of reckless driving, 22 incidents of fraud, 11 incidents of drugs and five of accidents with injury. In total, there were less incidents than in 2015, but more than two years ago, in 2014.

“A lot of the problems that occur in other places occur here too, maybe just not as regular as in other places,” Mignon said. Mignon noted that they are seeing more narcotics come into the community than years prior.

“Our whole goal is to try to prevent things from getting worse,” Mignon said.

In 2016, the simple assault offenses were below the five-year average, but aggravated assault offenses were above average. There were seven incidents of aggravated assault and two for simple assault. Other crimes included: 21 counts of larceny theft, four counts of burglary, one count of rape, one count of robbery, one count of motor vehicle theft and one count of arson. Mignon encouraged citizens to always be aware of their surroundings and current safety.

Brillion police completed 344 traffic stops during the year, and issued 98 citations for violations up from 89 in 2015. There were 40 non-traffic citations issued and 123 warnings issued for various offenses.

Mignon feels good about the size of her current staff, with two teams of three working on duty on opposite days and six additional part-time officers. She believes it is the correct size staff, for the size of Brillion.

