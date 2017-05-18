Reedsville Aurora clinic reopens

May 18, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

REEDSVILLE – The Aurora Health Center in Reedsville officially reopened its doors on Monday.

Aurora hired Jennifer Hoenig, APNP, to work as a family medicine nurse practitioner at the clinic. She has also hired two assistants, Kayla and Beth, who split assistant duties. Hoenig believes the fit for her in Reedsville is a good one.

“I grew up in a small community,” Hoenig said. She grew up in Crandon with around 2,000 people. “The small setting kind of feels like home to me. It’s nice to be back.”

She spent 15 years in Kenosha before working in Manitowoc at Lakeshore Community Health for the last year and a half.

Her educational background includes a Master of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Phoenix in Arizona and a family nurse practitioner certification from Clarkson College of Nursing in Omaha, Nebraska. She earned both online.

Aurora had a difficult time finding someone to fill in even for one day a week in Reedsville following the departure of the previous provider. The clinic had been shut down for close to a year. Hoenig said that Aurora was receiving calls weekly from community members in Reedsville and nearby towns on the status of a reopening.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know the community a little better,” Hoenig said. “It’s also nice to be a part of Aurora because Aurora has this huge network of support and specialists … Even though we’re in a rural community that doesn’t have a lot of resources, we have access to all of that because of Aurora so, to me, it’s kind of perfect.”

Please see the complete story in the May 18, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.