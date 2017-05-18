The governor and driverless cars

Posted at 4:20 p.m. on May 18, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker issued Executive Order #245 on Thursday creating the Governor’s Steering Committee on Autonomous and Connected Vehicle Testing and Deployment, which will advise his office on how to best advance the testing and operation of automated vehicles in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin is uniquely positioned to study, test, and develop automated and connected vehicle technology,” Walker said. “In fact, the University of Wisconsin-Madison was recently chosen as one of ten ‘Proving Grounds’ by the United States Department of Transportation to research how we can make automated vehicles a reality.”

The committee is being asked to come back with advice on how the state can safely and effectively test and study autonomous and connected vehicles on Wisconsin roadways.

The committee will be large. Members will include: The Secretary of the Department of Transportation, who will serve as chair; Secretary and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation; Commissioner of lnsurance; representative from the Wisconsin State Patrol; two representatives from the UW-Madison; representative from the Wisconsin Technology Council; representative from the Governor’s office; representative of local law enforcement; representative of a motorcycle organization; representative of the trucking industry; Three or more members from the automated and connected vehicle technology sector; two state representatives selected by the Assembly Speaker; two senators selected by the Senate Majority Leader; one representative selected by the Assembly Minority Leader; one senator selected by the Senate Minority Leader.

The governor is ordering the state Department of Transportation, with assistance from other state agencies, to produce a final report containing the Steering Committee’s findings and recommendations no later than June 30, 2018.