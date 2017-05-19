Baseball and softball playoff schedule released

May 19, 2017

The Brillion News

Brackets for the 2017 WIAA baseball and softball tournaments have been released, with area teams in action beginning next week.

Baseball regional action

Division 2

Wrightstown (#7) will travel to Waupaca (#2) on Tuesday, May 30.

Division 3

Reedsville (#3) hosts Menominee Indian (#6) on Thursday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m. The winner advances to play in Brillion (#2) on Tuesday, May 30.

Division 4

Hilbert-Stockbridge (#4) will host Randolph (#5) at Stockbridge at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. The winner advances to Oakfield (#1) on Tuesday, May 30 at 5 p.m.

Softball regional action

Division 2

Wrightstown (#3) will host West De Pere (#6) on Wednesday, May 24.

Division 3

Brillion (#1) has a bye and will host the winner of Sturgeon Bay (#9) and Howards Grove (#8) on Wednesday, May 24.

Division 4

Reedsville (#4) will host Manitowoc Lutheran (#5) on Wednesday, May 24.

Hilbert Stockbridge (#9) will travel to Gibraltar-Washington Island (#8) on Tuesday, May 23.