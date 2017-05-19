Fake $100 bills in the area

Posted at 10:45 a.m. on May 19, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Police Department is warning area businesses and law enforcement agencies that counterfeit $1090 bills are being passed.

Since October of 2016, the Green Bay Police Department has received a rash of fraud complaints involving counterfeit currency.

Investigators determined that copies of the same $100 dollar bill is being used. One of the main identifying characteristic’s that is similar in all of the fraud complaints is the counterfeit $100 bill is identical to the new style $100 dollar bill, but the counterfeit bills have several Chinese symbols on the front and back of the bill.

So far, the Green Bay Police Department has received five complaints and Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department has had two. Investigators said these incidents are increasing and are encouraging business owners and residents to check the money they receive for payment to ensure counterfeit money is not being used.

Details on how to detect counterfeit money can be located on the United States Secret Service website at http://www.secretservice.gov/money_detect.shtml

Police are asking for the help from businesses in identify the suspects in these incidents – such as a security camera image or photo or license number of a vehicle the suspects use.

If one of these bills is located, contact your police or sheriff’s department immediately. Anyone with information pertaining to the manufacturing or use of counterfeit money is encouraged to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208 and ask to speak with Detective Brad Biller or to make an anonymous report, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP.