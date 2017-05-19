Lions softball wins conference for first time in school history

May 19, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – The Brillion softball team made school history this season by winning conference for the first time in the program’s 22-year history.

The Lions ended the season on a 14-game winning streak that they’ll carry into regionals on Wednesday, May 24 when they face the winner of Howards Grove (#8) and Sturgeon Bay (#9).

Brillion is coached by Chris Gade (12th season), who gave the credit to the girls for the accomplishment. The roster is deep in talent, led by seven juniors and three seniors.

A complete season review will be featured in the May 26, 2017 edition of The Brillion News. Coverage of the Lions’ regional action will also be featured in the The Brillion News, and updated on www.thebrillionnews.com as games are completed.