Crash near Dundas claims woman’s life

Posted at 2:50 p.m. on May 20, 2017

The Brillion News

HARRISON – A 20-year old woman was killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash west of Dundas.

The crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Schmidt Road, near Harwood Road.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Department responded, and found a westbound car that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, alone in the car, was from Appleton and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Chief Deputy Brett Bowe said the crash is still under investigation.

The woman’s name is being withheld for now.

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, the Harrison EMS First Responders, the Harrison Fire Department’s Jaws of Life team, Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar EMS helicopter and the Wisconsin State Patrol also answered the call of service.

Another fatality

Early Saturday morning, in the Town of Vandenbroek, west of Wrightstown, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of the driver, alone in the vehicle. It also involved a car leaving the road and striking a tree.

It happened at about 3 a.m. on Holland Road, north of Outagamie County JJ and is being investigated by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.