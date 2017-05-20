Starting Monday: Road work for 57/32 from Greenleaf south

Posted at 2 p.m. on May 20, 2017

The Brillion News

GREENLEAF – The state Department of Transportation said that highway crews will be sealing State 57/32 between Man-Cal Road (the Brown-Calumet County line) and Deuster Street on the north side of Greenleaf in Brown County, Monday, May 22 through Thursday, May 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some traffic will be delayed during the operations. There will be a flagging operation while repairs take place.

Motorists are urged to slow down with workers in the roadway in close proximity to traffic. The work will involves chip sealing and slower speeds are suggested to avoid vehicle body damage.

The work is weather dependent. Maintenance operation schedules can change due to weather and maintenance crew manpower. For up-to-date maintenance schedules and locations in northeast Wisconsin, please see the highway maintenance traffic impact website at: http://projects.511wi.gov/maintain-ne/