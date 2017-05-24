U and 41: Southbound on and off ramps to close

Posted at 1 p.m. on May 24, 2017

The Brillion News

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

WRIGHTSTOWN – The state Department of Transportation announced ramp closures as part of the I-41 resurfacing project taking place between Kaukauna and De Pere.

The Southbound I-41 on-ramp from County U will be closed from 6 p.m., Thursday, May 25 to 6 a.m. Friday, May 26. Southbound I-41 off-ramp to County U will be closed from 7 p.m., Thursday, May 25 to 7 a.m., Friday, May 26.

The ramps are at the Wrightstown interchange of I-41. For more information regarding the I-41 Resurfacing Project, please see the project website at http://projects.511wi.gov/i41resurface/ .