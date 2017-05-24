Wrightstown golf team advances to sectionals

Posted at 4:20 p.m. on May 24, 2017

The Brillion News

SEYMOUR – The Wrightstown varsity golf team finished in third place at the WIAA Division 2 Seymour Regional golf tournament at Crystal Springs Golf Course on Tuesday, May 23, and advanced to the Xavier Sectional on May 30.

The top four teams at each regional advance to sectional play. The sectional tournament will be hosted at Butte des Morts Country Club.

Brillion, with three sophomores on its varsity squad, took eighth place. The top four teams advance.

WHS junior Logan Cieslewicz finished third, individually, with an 82. Brillion was led by senior Tyler Suess, with an 88. He missed being an individual qualifier for sectional play by only one stroke.

The regional medalist was Bennett Braun, a Valders junior, who carded a 78. He was one of four individuals who advanced to the sectional.

Division 3

Stockbridge/Hilbert finished sixth in the field at the Central Wisconsin Christian regional at the Rock River Country Club in Waupun. Although the team did not advance to sectional play, senior Ethan Zwiers did advance to the St. Mary Springs Sectional on May 30 at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course. Zwiers carded a 93.

At the Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah regional on Wednesday at Quit Qui Oc Golf Course, Reedsville finished in ninth place. Logan Diedrich led the Panthers with a 99.

Division 2 Seymour Regional

Luxemburg-Casco 342, Freedom 347, Wrightstown 357, Two Rivers 361, Sturgeon Bay 373, Denmark 366, Seymour 381, Brillion 391, Valders 408, Southern Door 412

Brillion (Coach Travis Bauer): Derek Suess 96, Tyler Suess 88, Andrew Fischer 99, Tristian Bastian 108, J.T. Mertens 130

Wrightstown (Coaches Steve Elsner and Otto Sukow): Logan Cieslewicz 82, Sam McMahon 92, Pierce Huebner 91, Ben Peer 101, Andy Ward 92.

Division 3 CWC Regional

FDL St. Mary Springs 305, Winnebago Lutheran 364, Saint Mary Catholic 367, Central Wisconsin Christian 372, Lourdes/Valley Christian 384, Stockbridge/Hilbert 419, Horicon 454, Weyauwega-Fremont 461, Rosendale Laconia 471, Oakfield 512

Stockbridge/Hilbert (Coach Dave Scheel): Ethan Zwiers 93, Peter Birschbach 101, Spencer Lamers 129, Kyle Harms 110, Bosten Piper 115

Division 3 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Regional

Sheboygan Lutheran 327, Howards Grove 328, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 333, Roncalli 343, Kohler 344, Sheboygan Christian 371, Random Lake 381, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 386, Reedsville 417, Ozaukee 428

Reedsville (Coach Jamie Brown): Brevin Wendland 101, Logan Diedrich 99, Nick Griffey 104, Nicole King 113, Brett Mueller 138.