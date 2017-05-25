Posted at 11:45 a.m. on May 25, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and 42 other state attorneys general have reached a $33 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson over the companies’ alleged misrepresentation of over-the-counter (OTC) drug quality.

The settlement resolves allegations that Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, acting through a wholly-owned subsidiary, McNeil-PPC, Inc., unlawfully promoted OTC drugs.

The complaint in this case alleges the companies violated state consumer protection laws by misrepresenting their compliance with federally mandated Good Manufacturing Practices.

McNeil’s alleged quality control lapses resulted in recalls of drugs manufactured between 2009 and 2011, including: Tylenol®, Motrin®, Benadryl®, St. Joseph Aspirin®, Sudafed®, Pepcid®, Mylanta®, Rolaids®, Zyrtec®, and Zyrtec Eye Drops®, several of which are indicated for pediatric use.

The Consent Judgment requires McNeil to ensure that its marketing and promotional practices do not unlawfully promote OTC drug products.

In addition to Wisconsin, the following states are participating in the settlement: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.

Wisconsin was represented by Assistant Attorney General Lara Sutherlin.