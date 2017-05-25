Avery attorney speaks for the defense

May 25, 2017

Part 1 of a series

By Ed Byrne

The Brillion News

OSHKOSH – Attorney and author Jerome F. Buting talked boldly about his concerns for justice in a speech delivered at the Lakefly Writers Conference on May 13.

Buting was Steven Avery’s defense attorney in the Teresa Halbach murder case and author of the book titled “Illusion of Justice: Inside Making a Murderer and America’s Broken System.”

The book is not designed to prove Avery innocent, and Buting freely admits that, as a young attorney in the office of the State Public Defender, he urged defendants to plead no contest or guilty to get a plea bargain – only to later learn that some were completely innocent.

Buting’s beef is less with a specific case, but rather with the administration of justice in the U.S. as a whole.

He spoke to the issue in his address at the conference, then got more specific in an interview with The Brillion News.

His book, Buting said, was written for both ordinary laymen and for legal professionals. It is about much more than the Avery case.

Buting said more people were interested in the case of Avery’s teenaged nephew and co-defendant, Brendan Dassey.

The Netflix documentary takes clips from the recorded interrogation of Dassey by two investigators.

Recording interrogations, Buting said, is important in seeking a just verdict.

“I fought for that for years,” Buting said, because prior to recording of interrogations, it was presented as “he said, we said” in court. “The police fought that for years.”

Now recording of confessions in Wisconsin is mandatory. About half of the states don’t have that requirement.

“Let a jury or judge see what was actually said by the witness, how he said it … rather than having a second-hand account of what was said,” Buting said.

The Netflix documentary, Buting said, also indicted the news media’s coverage of the Halbach case.

“It turned the cameras on the reporters and watched them asking questions during the press conferences,” Buting said.

He said the documentary’s coverage of a press conference given by former Calumet County District Attorney Ken Kratz was particularly insightful. Kratz served as special prosecutor as the Avery and Dassey cases were tried in Manitowoc County Court.

At that press conference, Buting said Kratz hedged on the facts of the case – to the prosecution’s advantage.

“Ken gave the best closing arguments that he ever did in a case, in that press conference … but the facts weren’t true,” Buting said.

That press conference, Buting said, allowed Kratz to present false information as though it was evidence.

