City Hall a major focus for private sector

May 25, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – A reoccurring topic at recent Redevelopment Authority Commission (RDA) and Brillion City Council meetings has been the idea of a new city hall.

Bob Endries, with other private sector members, has been leading the charge on helping the city get a major upgrade over the current building that is 70 years old.

“It’s embarrassing,” Endries has said at more than one RDA meeting. Endries first approached the city’s planning commission in 2014, and has revamped efforts in the past year as a piece of a larger picture of the city that he, other business leaders and the city are creating.

“The council knows there’s a need,” City Administrator Lori Gosz said. “[City of Brillion] can’t afford a $6 million facility on our own. We just don’t have that capacity to even borrow that money when we have other infrastructure needs.”

A potential new city hall would be part of a private-public partnership. Endries believes that the city has long outgrown the city hall building that also houses the Brillion Police Department and Brillion Fire Department.

In an effort to grow the city as a whole, Endries believes that the city hall needs to be updated with the times to help show that the city is worth investing in.

The building is not only overly congested for workers inside the office; it’s also often overcrowded in the hallway for citizens. Citizens are visiting the building for different reasons and don’t have confidentiality for who or why they’re visiting inside the facility.

“It’s not fair,” Gosz said. “The police department should have a door where they can bring someone in and no one needs to know … It’s not fair to anybody really.”

Gosz adds that the city is put in potential liability issues when things are overheard, whether it is from the police offices or city offices.

