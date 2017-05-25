Internet seminar set for June 5 on manure digesters

Posted at 11 a.m. on May 25, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker has directed the Public Service Commission, Department of Natural Resources, and Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to work together on an effort to align anaerobic digester/water treatment system technology with all sizes of dairy farms in environmentally sensitive areas of the state.

Walker wants the effort to have a goal of improving water quality, nutrient management, and renewable energy.

The agencies released a request for proposals on January 3, 2017, seeking applications for an integrated anaerobic digester system.

Now, the three state agencies be hosting a webinar (an Intermet seminar) on June 5 at 1 p.m., to provide an opportunity for potential applicants to ask clarifying questions in advance of the RFP deadline.

To register for the webinar, please follow this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4902787602054934019

Applicants are encouraged to develop innovative proposals and approaches to address wastewater and nutrient management concerns while creating economic renewable energy that benefits farmers and the local communities.

Proposals are due no later than 5 p.m. CST, July 3, 2017.

