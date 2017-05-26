Joint Finance keeps $$$ in budget for UWGB engineering

Posted at 5 p.m. on May 26, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – The state legislature’s Joint Finance Committee (JFC) on Thursday (May 25) approved money to start an engineering school at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

“I’m happy to announce the approval of a new engineering school for UW-Green Bay as part of the overall UW System budget,” said State Representative John Nygren, R-Marinette, co-chair of the JFC. “The new engineering school at UW-Green Bay will be a game changer. More students will have access to quality educational opportunities to learn marketable skills, and local businesses will be able to hire more qualified college grads for well-paying positions.”

The JFC action is not final. To become a reality, the measure has to remain in the budget passed by the legislature, and be signed by the governor.

The current engineering schools in Wisconsin are at the UW-Madison, the UW-Platteville, Marquette University and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Platteville also offers a bachelor’s degree engineering program at the UW-Fox Valley.

Many engineering students from northeast Wisconsin have also attended Michigan Technological University in the Upper Peninsula as a “close to home” alternative.

UWGB offers a bachelor’s degree in Engineering Technology, one of the school’s newest degree programs. It offers three options: electrical, environmental and mechanical engineering technology. The program is promoted as academic with hands-on experience. One brochure outs it this way: “Get your hands dirty and know why.”