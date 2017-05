Memorial Day service to take place at community cemetery

May 26, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – A Memorial Day service will take place at the community cemetery across from Deer Run. The program will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

In the event of poor weather or rain, the program will take place at the Brillion Elementary/Middle School commons.

There is not a parade associated with the event.