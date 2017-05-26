Reedsville qualifies 10 for state; Lubner, Hein set records (with photos)

The Brillion News

HILBERT – Ten Reedsville track and field athletes qualified for next week’s state championship after qualifying at Thursday’s sectional in Freedom.

The boys qualified six individuals. Levi Otto, Jacob Schneider, Joe Shikoski, and Andy Spatchek (8:19.5) took second in the 4×800-meter relay event.

Spatchek was a sectional champion in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:59.9. Teammate Joe Shikoski finished fourth in the same event with a time of 2:01.9 to qualify.

Nick Hein broke a school record in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:55.9.

Levi Otto finished second in the triple jump with 42’ 6.75”. and Cole Knier took fourth in the shot put (46′ 6.75″).

Faith Lubner qualified for state in three events: The 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump. The senior broke her own school records in the 100-meter hurdles with a new time of 14.92 and the 300-meter hurdles with a new time of 44.77.

Jenna Zahorik qualified for state by placing fourth in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash events.

Lubner, Zahorik, Abby Kocourek and Madalyn Anhalt took second in the 4×200-meter relay event.

Complete coverage of sectionals will be featured in the June 1, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.

(All Photos are credit to Joy Spatchek)

