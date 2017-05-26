Schlender qualifies for state; breaks school record

The Brillion News

FREEDOM – Brillion’s Tanner Schlender qualified for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships by taking first in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump at Thursday’s Division 2 sectional in Freedom.

Schlender broke the school record in the triple jump finals with a jump of 44’5″. The previous record had been held by Evan Aplin (44’1″) since 1984. It is the first trip to state for the junior.

Complete sectional coverage will be featured in the June 1, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.