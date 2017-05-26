Wrightstown sends five to state
May 26, 2017
The Brillion News
FREEDOM – Five Wrightstown track and field competitors qualified for state at Thursday’s Division 2 sectional at Freedom.
The relay team of Alisha Murphy, Amber Lamers, Brielle Buechler and Morgan Collins took fourth in the 4×100-meter relay.
Collins took second in the 200-meter dash.
Murphy took third in the 100-meter dash.
Buechler was a sectional champion in the pole vault.
Brianna Beining was a sectional champion in the high jump.
Complete coverage of sectionals will be featured in the June 1, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.