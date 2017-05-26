Wrightstown sends five to state

May 26, 2017

The Brillion News

FREEDOM – Five Wrightstown track and field competitors qualified for state at Thursday’s Division 2 sectional at Freedom.

The relay team of Alisha Murphy, Amber Lamers, Brielle Buechler and Morgan Collins took fourth in the 4×100-meter relay.

Collins took second in the 200-meter dash.

Murphy took third in the 100-meter dash.

Buechler was a sectional champion in the pole vault.

Brianna Beining was a sectional champion in the high jump.

Complete coverage of sectionals will be featured in the June 1, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.