Brillion advances past Reedsville in regionals

May 30, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – The Lions defeated Reedsville 4-3 on Tuesday to advance in the WIAA regionals.

It was the third victory for Brillion this season over Reedsville, who had an opportunity to tie or take the lead in the seventh inning but couldn’t get the tying run home.

Dylan Schwartz earned the win for Brillion. Josh Schuh took the loss for Reedsville.

The Lions will travel to St. Mary Catholic for the regional final on Wednesday. The game begins at 4:00 p.m.