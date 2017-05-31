Big sting: Internet sex predators rounded up across Wisconsin

Posted at 4:25 p.m. on May 31, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – AttorneyGeneral Brad Schimel announced Wednesday (May 31) that the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 16 alleged child sex predators and child sex traffickers during Operation New Hope, a week-long operation focused on child exploitation and online crimes in Wisconsin.

Law enforcement officers made sixteen arrests in the following counties: Brown, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Eau Claire, Marquette, Outagamie, Rock, Shawano, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Winnebago.

Five individuals arrested during Operation New Hope were registered sex offenders or had previously been arrested for internet crimes against children-related crimes. Charges against those arrested included: possession of child pornography; exposing a child to harmful material; child enticement; use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime; attempted sexual assault of a child; causing a child to view sexual activity; and trafficking of a child.

The investigation of so many cases in one week would not have been possible without Alicia’s Law, legislation authored by Senator Van Wanggaard and Representative Joel Kleefisch and passed by the Wisconsin State Legislature last session. Alicia’s Law provides additional funding to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) program and created an administrative subpoena process that expedites the procedure for finding the location of suspected internet sex predators.

Operation New Hope included participation from more than 30 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and advocacy groups. Those organizations included, from our area: The Appleton Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Green Bay Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Seymour Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.