Gallagher, Democrat join in health care cost transparency bill

Posted at 5:15 p.m. on May 31, 2017

The Brillion News

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, and Ed Perlmutter, D-Colorado, introduced bipartisan legislation to require all medical providers, including insurance and drug companies, to publicly disclose costs for all products, services and procedures.

Gallagher, from Green Bay, represents the Eighth Congressional District of Wisconsin.

“Left or right, both sides of the aisle can agree that fixing the underlying problems of healthcare in America is one of the most urgent tasks we face. I’m proud to co-sponsor bipartisan legislation that brings transparency and accountability to the healthcare market in order to help drive down rising healthcare costs.” Gallagher said. “This bill is a critical step in lowering costs, improving outcomes and increasing competition in healthcare for the American people.”

H.R. 2569 requires all price disclosures to be available at the point of purchase, in print and online, and include all wholesale, retail, subsidized, discounted or other prices accepted. If providers fail to comply with these requirements, the Secretary of Health and Human Services would have the authority to investigate the matter and assess civil fines or other civil penalties.

More about this legislation will appear in the June 8 print edition of The Brillion News.