US 10 and 441 ‘Polish Connection’ to chose two nights

Posted at 2:45 p.m. on May 31, 2017

The Brillion News

MENASHA – The state Department of Transportation will have overnight full closures of eastbound and westbound U.S. 10/State 441 between southbound I-41 and Racine Road on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.

Full highway and ramp closures are needed to repair bridge approaches.

Westbound 10/441 between southbound I-41 ramps and Racine Road will be closed on Friday, June 2 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., Saturday morning, and on Saturday, June 3 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., Sunday morning. T

The following ramps will also be closed during repairs:

Eastbound and westbound US 10 off-ramps to Racine Road will be closed nightly, Friday (9 p.m. to 8 a.m.) and Saturday (9 p.m. to 9 a.m.)

Westbound US 10 on-ramp from Midway Road will be closed nightly, Friday (8 p.m. to 9 a.m.) and Saturday (9 p.m. to 9 a.m.)

Northbound I-41 to eastbound US 10 ramp closed nightly, Friday (9 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.) and Saturday (9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m.)

Southbound I-41 to eastbound US 10 ramp closed nightly, Friday (8 p.m. to 10 a.m.) and Saturday (8 p.m. to 10 a.m.)

Westbound US 10 to southbound I-41 ramp closed nightly, Friday (9 p.m. to 8 a.m.) and Saturday (9 p.m. to 9 a.m.)