Wildlife artists: DNR looking for wildlife stamp art

Posted at 4:45 p.m. on May 31, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – Wisconsin artists have until July 20 to submit artwork for the 2018 Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp design contests.

The painting accompanying this story shows turkeys in a Wisconsin farmland setting, by Caleb Metrich of Lake Tomahawk, took first prize in the 2017 Wild Turkey Stamp design contest.

Funds derived from the sale of these stamps contribute to restoration and management efforts on thousands of acres of important wildlife habitat. Stamp design entries must be received or postmarked by July 20, 2017 in order to be eligible. Judging will take place in a closed session on July 27, 2017.

For rules, entry information, and Reproduction Rights Agreements, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keywords “Wildlife Stamps . ” All stamp contest applicants should review contest rules carefully to ensure the eligibility of their entries. Artwork must meet technical requirements in order to be properly processed and prepared for judging and possible display at the Wisconsin State Fair.

In 2016, Caleb Metrich, Sara Stack and Craig Fairbert took home first place prizes for their entries in the Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp design contests.

To receive contest entry deadlines, detailed event information, and the announcement for the winning artwork for the 2018 Stamp Competition, visit dnr.wi.gov and click on the email icon near the bottom of the page for “subscribe for updates for DNR topics.” Follow the prompts and enroll in the “Waterfowl, Wild Turkey, and Pheasant Stamp Design Contests” list.