Isaac Roffers passes the academy

June 1, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

REEDSVILLE – Isaac Roffers is used to listening to the direction of his teachers and coaches. But during his recently completed final semester of high school, Roffers was his own teacher for a distinct project in the craftsman’s academy.

For more than five years, Reedsville High School has had “academies” where they approach a senior student about doing something unique in the place of a class. More than 25 students have been through an academy.

“This is another example of one where we have either a need in the community or school, and we have a student who has an interest in that area and we match them up,” principal Tony Butterini said.

Roffers recently finished a highly professional looking food cart for Mrs. Miller, the foods teacher, who will use it to hold coffee and food in her classroom.

“I thought it was pretty cool. At first it was kind of simple … As it went on the plan kind of got more in depth,” Roffers said.

Roffers isn’t a stranger to construction projects. His family owns Roffers Concrete Construction and he’s been helping his dad on projects since he was six-years old.

“Growing up with my dad being in construction, it’s just putting things together is fun,” Roffers said, who spends his summers with the company.

The wood project was challenging because every detail had to be accurate, starting with the design in a software program called Vectorworks, which Roffers’ previous experience with helped the project start strong.

“Everything has to be right or else it’s going to be a little slanted or off by a lot,” Roffers said.

Butterini said one of the highlights for him is watching the “lightbulb go off” once a student is making the leap over a hurdle in the project. Roffers’ cart has a piece on each side that can be raised or put down on the sides. Roffers was not able to find the correct wood material to make it work until browsing the clearance section at Menard’s.

Roffers spent the third hour of each school day in the craftsman’s academy and received one total credit for it. Academy students must have a syllabus approved and from there, they’re on their own. The project was the biggest Roffers had done by himself.

Please see the complete story in the June 1, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.