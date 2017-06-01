Old Glory Honor Flight Brat Fry to be held on Friday, June 9

June 1, 2017

The Brillion News

“It’s never too late to say thank you” is the motto for the Old Glory Honor Flight. On Friday, June 9, the Primary Companies will be hosting their 3rd Annual Old Glory Honor Flight Brat Fry at Bakkheia Wine Bar and Eatery in Brillion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last year, due to all the generous donations, $17,360 was raised. All the proceeds went to the Old Glory Honor Flight which uses the funds to send our war veterans to Washington, D.C. for a one-day trip to visit the war memorials and Arlington National Cemetery. Over the two-year period $28,000 has been raised, which enabled 56 veterans to go on the Honor Flight.

This year there will be performances by drum and bugle corps at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Primary Building Parking Lot, which is sure to make for a festive atmosphere.

If you are unable to attend the brat fry but would like to make a contribution you can make a check out to: “Old Glory Honor Flight” and mail it to Primary Companies, P.O. Box 163, Brillion, WI 54110.

Please help us support our veterans and remember, “It’s never too late to say thank you.”