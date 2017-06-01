Rajkovich’s legacy of song

June 1, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Carole Rajkovich took a job with the Brillion School District fresh out of college and planned to stay for a year or two. That was in 1977.

“Being a teacher in Brillion has been a total blessing,” Rajkovich said. “I just became so attached to the kids and the families – really good parents. As my program grew, it was overwhelming to me … I just couldn’t leave.”

Now Rajkovich is in the midst of finishing up her fortieth and final year teaching in Brillion, a milestone for any profession, especially one that works with the community’s adolescence.

“I just feel like the time is right for me to make a change even though I love teaching … Walking away from working with my high school kids, that is definitely the hardest part,” Rajkovich said.

She grew up in Algoma and majored in music at UW-Oshkosh. After graduation, she wasn’t even sure she would find a job in teaching and briefly worked with her father who was an optometrist.

It wasn’t until August 25, just days before the school year started, that she was hired in Brillion and found the only apartment in town. Rajkovich wasn’t sure that she should take the job, but her parents persuaded her to gain some experience. Rajkovich had visited Brillion while she was still in college to serve as a judge for a local solo and ensemble.

“I felt sorry for the teacher because her facilities were so dreadful,” Rajkovich said.

But the young teacher brought with her a passion for kids and music, and soon grew the music program in Brillion. During her first school year she had 30 kids. By her third year she had 60. Eventually the district hired Paula Johnson to work K-4. Rajkovich eventually moved to teach sixth grade through high school.

Rajkovich says she’s most proud of bringing musical theatre to Brillion, which she started during her first year of teaching with a presentation of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Rajkovich believes she has a gift for picking out shows that fit, and showcase, the skills of her students. “When I pick a show I anguish over it,” she said. “I don’t pick shows and precast it, but if I pick a show I have to know that it fits the talents and the students.”

She can name all of the shows that she helped put on, but doesn’t have a favorite. It was always whichever one the school was working on.

The musicals are the largest collaborative project done in the high school, with 70-100 students involved with the cast, the pit orchestra, the tech crew and the artists.

“I love how this brings kids together to work toward a common goal. I also enjoy bringing kids together who are in different classes in school and different social groups, and of varying talents and abilities,” Rajkovich said.

Please see the complete story in the June 1, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.