Utility work to completely block Oneida Street at State 441

Posted at 4:45 p.m. on June 2, 2017

The Brillion News

APPLETON – Drivers accustomed to heading north on Oneida Street into downtown Appleton from Harrison and points south will have to find another route.

Northbound Oneida Street under State 441 will close completely until June 21. The closure begins on Monday, June 5, at 7 a.m.

The closure is necessitated for City of Appleton utility work.

The formal detour will take northbound US 10/Oneida Street traffic west on Midway Road to State 47, then north to downtown Appleton or to State 441/U.S. 10.

Another option – not an official detour – for people heading to downtown Appleton is for traffic on U.S. 10 in Calumet County to go north on County N to Calumet Avenue (County KK) in Darboy, and then west to Oneida Street.