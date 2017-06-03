OBITUARY: Gordon L. Griepentrog

Gordon L. Griepentrog, 85, went to be with Jesus in Heaven June 3, 2017, at home.

He was born September 12, 1931 to late Frank and Marie (Treichel) Griepentrog, brother to the late Sylvester, Roland and LeRoy Griepentrog. He married Delores Ann Just, September 12, 1954. They were privileged to celebrate 62 years of marriage. Gordon served on many church boards, was a Morrison 4-H woodworking leader, Community Bible Class teacher and former member of the Morrison Fire Department. After farming he worked for Karl Ihlenfeldt and the last 27 years for Christensen Mills as a saw filer. Gordon wrote a book on saw filing. He and Delores enjoyed R.V. traveling to 49 states, all Canadian Provinces, Mexico and 22 vacations in Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Delores; 5 children: Gail & Jeff Detlgen, Susan Punke, Paul and Dawn Griepentrog, Nancy and Rev. John Roebke, Dennis and Paula Griepentrog; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Morrison Zion Lutheran Church, 7395 County Road W, Morrison, WI with visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Funeral service 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Randy Ott officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.

Memorials would be appreciated for Morrison Church and School or Morrison Fire Department.

Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison, assisting the family.