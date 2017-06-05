DOT to unveil plans for improving U.S. 151

Posted at 3:30 p.m. on June 5, 2017

The Brillion News

VALDERS – The state Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting to discuss a proposed resurfacing and improvement project on 8.5 miles of U.S. 151 from the Village of Valders to I-43 in the city of Manitowoc.

The meeting will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the Valders Community Center, 420 N. Liberty Street, in Valders.

A brief presentation will be provided at 5:15 p.m., followed by an open-house format opportunity for people to look at exhibits and discuss concerns with DOT staff.

