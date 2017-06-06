OBITUARY: Bruce W. Brockmann

Bruce W. Brockmann, age 67 of Hilbert, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.

He was born on October 23, 1949 in Green Bay, son of the late Werner and Ruth (Kluge) Brockmann. He was a graduate of Brillion High School, class of 1968. He served in the U. S. Navy for two years on the U.S.S. Sierra in Norfolk, VA. After his military service, Bruce returned to Brillion and worked at the Brillion Iron Works for 46 years until his retirement. Bruce loved to fish and 4-wheel, but he especially loved his jacked up Jeeps and trucks.

Survivors include his son Blair Thomas Brockmann of Brillion and significant other Jessica Behnke; his siblings, Barb Brockmann, Kathy Brockmann, Mike Brockmann, Brenda (LeRoy) Seckel all of Brillion, Brian (Sue) Brockmann of Merrill, and John Brockman of Brillion; and other relatives and friends. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Peggy.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion. Pastor Dale Eggert will officiate. Visitation will take place at the Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.