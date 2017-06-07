Tusler says Assembly school funding plan is better

Posted at 4:45 p.m. on June 7, 2017

The Brillion News

HARRISON – State Representative Run Tusler, R-Harrison, said he supports a new state school funding plan coming out of the state assembly Republicans.

It is being offered as an alternative to the ones proposed by Governor Scott Walker and State Superintendent Tony Evers.

“Schools in the Third District stand to benefit greatly from the Assembly Education Budget,” Tusler said. “Under the Assembly Education Budget, Third District schools will receive $3.1 million more than under the Governor’s proposal, adding up to more than $7.3 million in new money over the biennium.”

Under the Assembly’s plan, every school district is guaranteed to receive more state aid than last year.

The Brillion, Kimberly, Little Chute, and Stockbridge School Districts will receive $3,106,606 more in school aid under the Assembly Education Budget than under the Governor’s proposed budget, under numbers release by Tusler.

In total, Third District schools will receive $7,310,384 in new money over the two-year budget.

Specifically, state aid to the Brillion School District would go up by $1,091,622 compared to a $530,916 increase under the governor’s plan. For Stockbridge Public Schools, though, the Assembly GOP plan would increase state aid by $92,954 – where Walker’s plan would increase it by $144.356.

The Assembly GOP plan puts over $100 million more in the school funding formula and provides a significant increase in per pupil funding with $150 per pupil in the first budget year and $200 per pupil in the second year. It also addresses funding inequities among frugal, low-spending districts.

About 60 percent of all students in Wisconsin attend school in a district with a levy limit below the statewide average of $9,960 per student. Critics say the formula punishes frugal districts.

There is no word on whether the state Senate will go along with the Assembly proposal, or would continue to back the Walker plan.

The Assembly GOP plan was developed by Rep. John Nygren, Marinette, the co-chair of the powerful Joint Finance Committee, and Mary Felzkowski, Irma. Both are members of the Joint Finance Committee, which is working on the state budget.