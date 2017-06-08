Farm breakfast needs more helpers

The Brillion News

ASKEATON – When thousands of people descend on Country Aire Farms for Breakfast on the Farm on Sunday, June 18, a lot of help is needed.

“It takes hundreds of volunteers to make the breakfast happen and we are short,” said Brown County agriculture agent Liz Binversie. “We still need about 30 food servers per shift … . We are also in need of about 6-8 more tour guides. It is helpful to have an agricultural background, so if you are a producer, consultant, industry person, etc. we need folks like you to help with the tours. There is a script that will be provided, but as questions come up it’s helpful to know about agriculture so you can answer them.”

The proceeds from the breakfast support the year-round agricultural education efforts of the Brown County Dairy Promotions, which reached over 60,000 people last year. Volunteers receive free admission to the breakfast.

To sign up to help out:

1) Fill out the online volunteer sign up form at: http://www.co.brown.wi.us/departments/form_150cee2c24c1/?department=68d3c3d55278&subdepartment=9f95f6619f49

2) Call or email Judy Knudsen, volunteer coordinator: 920-391-4651 or Knudsen_ja@co.brown.wi.us

Volunteers do not have to be from Brown County. Many volunteers cross county lines to help out with June Dairy Month promotional events.

In the photo accompanying this story, Karen Geiger led a team of volunteers making sure hungry people got cinnamon rolls at last year’s Brown County Breakfast on the Farm.