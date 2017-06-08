Hagenow keeps his roots in Reedsville

June 8, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

REEDSVILLE – Dan Hagenow put together his first video in seventh grade compiling highlights from his basketball season at Zion Wayside in Greenleaf.

“That was when I first fell in love with videos,” Hagenow said. “I knew that I had a talent and I knew that I had a passion but I never, ever envisioned myself having my own video production business.”

Hagenow officially got his LLC for Dan Hagenow Video Creation LLC in 2015, and has turned his passion into a full-time career. The 2011 graduate of Reedsville High School studied multimedia production and marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. After graduation from Whitewater, Hagenow was working in sales and wasn’t yet utilizing his talents in video creation.

“One of my friends convinced me to do a wedding video for her,” Hagenow said. “That one wedding video kind of spiraled my video business to where it is today.”

He produced videos for eight weddings the following year and last September, made the move to make video creation his life. Now he wakes up every day at five, spends a few hours editing videos and then spends the rest of the day in meetings and working on other projects. “It just kept snowballing and snowballing,” Hagenow said.

The Reedsville area has been a special place for him. He recently purchased back his father’s farm from the man his dad previously sold it to, and hopes to turn it into a studio for the long term.

Hagenow was approached by Reedsville Athletic Director Ryan McCulley about putting together a video that would help the school’s fundraising efforts for their sports complex.

“I always am looking for a chance to give back if I can do so,” Hagenow said. “With the Reedsville track surface, I thought that was a perfect opportunity for me to give back … This is where my roots are.”

The school is hoping to upgrade the facility and rubberize the running and jumping surfaces that were installed in 1995. The current asphalt surface has challenges, including creating joint and shin splint issues because of its inability to absorb the shock. The school can’t host all-conference or WIAA tournament meets with the current surface. They also hope to update the scoreboard, high jump and pole vault landing systems, concession and storage area, security fencing, visitor seating and goal posts.

Hagenow’s video is exactly what the school was looking for, and then some, featuring track athletes and coaches. “He does some pretty fantastic stuff,” McCulley said. “It means a ton to have alumni support the things that we’re trying to do for the current students and student athletes that we have in the district.”

McCulley also noted that they’ve had other alumni help the school in various ways, and gave credit to the current students for being so well spoken in Hagenow’s video.

Hagenow used his drone to get aerial shots of Reedsville to encompass the entire village, not just the sports area.

“Man, the community looks pretty awesome,” McCulley recalled thinking while watching the video for the first time. The video, and options to donate, are available online at www.panthersportscomplex.com

Please see the complete story in the June 8, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.