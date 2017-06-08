Lubner fittingly goes out a winner

June 8, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

LA CROSSE – Reedsville senior Faith Lubner finished her high school career the way she spent most of it – as a winner. Lubner finished one of the most decorated careers in Wisconsin high school sports history by taking first in the Division 3 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles at last weekend’s state championship in La Crosse.

Her first place finishes gave her eight state championships for her career, good for most in school history. The 300-meter finish also made her the 25th girl in Wisconsin history to win the same event all for years of high school.

“I was hoping to get the four-time title, but actually doing it is amazing,” Lubner said.

Lubner finished a full second ahead of her competition with a time of :44.02. She often made it look easy during her competitions. Her advice for her younger teammates illustrates why her mindset has translated to success.

“Don’t take a day of practice for granted, because every day you work hard and train hard, it gets you closer to this [state championship] meet and closer to your goals,” Lubner said.

She’ll attend St. Cloud State in the fall participating in the heptathlon, but her time at Reedsville will carry with her.

“I’m definitely going to miss it,” Lubner said. “I feel that there’s nothing that’s going to be like this track meet. I’m definitely going to miss it honestly.”

Lubner added that there’s nothing like competing at state. She also finished second in the long jump and finished third in the 4×200-meter relay with teammates Jenna Zahorik, Madalyn Anhalt and Abby Kocourek.

Laurie Mathes and Pat Rigoni were instrumental in producing our coverage of the WIAA State Track & Field Championships. Joy Spatchek was instrumental in our coverage of Reedsville. This story appeared in the June 8, 2017 edition of The Brillion News. Complete track coverage of Wrightstown, Hilbert, Reedsville and Brillion were featured in the newspaper.